Naveed, Saad move into Defence Day Open Squash final

KARACHI: Naveed Rehman and Saad Abdullah moved into the final of Defence Day Open Squash at RKJK Squash Complex here on Monday.

In the semi-finals, Naveed beat Faizan Khan 11-7, 11-9, 14-12 and Saad defeated Anas Dilshad 11-4, 11-8, 11-9. In under-15 boys semi-finals, Abdul Basit beat Huzaifa 11-8, 11-8, 11-9 and Abdul Ahad won against Zuhaib Khan 11-8, 11-9, 8-11, 11-4.

In under-17 boys semi-finals, Anas Khan thrashed Hurraira Zafar 11-6, 11-7, 11-9 and M Zaman smashed Talha Saeed 11-9 , 11-5, 11-8.