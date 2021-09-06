PDM is dead: Minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said Sunday that opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is dead.

He was talking to the media in the federal capital. Referring to splits within the ranks of the alliance, the minister said that PMLN President Shehbaz Sharif, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, PMLN Vice President Maryam Nawaz and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman were not aware of each other's opinions over different matters.

To a question, he said Islamabad would not allow New Delhi to use Afghanistan's soil against Pakistan as it had done so in the past. Fawad said New Delhi has no role in Afghanistan now. He said that India’s Lok Sabha, the lower house of the parliament, and people should ask Narendra Modi-led government that why they wasted billions of dollars of taxpayers' money in Afghanistan.