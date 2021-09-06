87 quacks outlets sealed

LAHORE:The Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed 87 quackery outlets following inspection of 722 treatment centres in 13 cities during the last week.

According to a press release, the Punjab Healthcare Commission will continue surveillance of 353 treatment centres out of the inspected centres. The Punjab Healthcare Commission enforcement teams carried out 230 inspections in Rawalpindi and Jhelum, and sealed 12 and 9 centres, respectively, in the two districts.

Nine each treatment centres run by quacks in Lahore and Sahiwal were sealed, seven each in Faisalabad and Gujranwala, six each in Bahawalpur, Rahimyar Khan and Sialkot, five in Khanewal, four each in Bahawalnagar and Hafizabad and 3 in Sargodha.

In Lahore, Saadat Clinic, Jamshed Clinic, Allah Hoo Homoeopathic Clinic, Asif Clinic, Al-Shifa Clinic, MI Dental Care, Akhat Homoeo Clinic, Usman Clinic and Qalbish Inqalab Clinic were sealed.

A Punjab Healthcare Commission spokesperson said so far the Punjab Healthcare Commission teams had inspected around 103,000 treatment centres and closed down 33,671 quackery outlets while quacks were fined over Rs767.83 million.