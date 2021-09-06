Robber killed in police ‘encounter’

LAHORE:Iqbal Town CIA police killed a robber in an alleged encounter near Saggian Bridge here on Sunday.

Three robbers were looting citizens by setting up a roadblock near Saggian Bridge. They spotted the police and opened fire on them who retaliated and killed a robber. The other two robbers escaped.

The deceased identified as Abdul Hameed alias Babla was involved in serious incidents of murder, robbery, robbery and police encounter. He had martyred a policeman, Muhammad Ramzan, within the limits of Data Darbar police station a few days ago. He was wanted in a murder case registered in Factory Area police station area. The body was shifted to morgue.

theft: Samanabad police arrested a woman and a shopkeeper on theft charges. The accused Salma Bibi allegedly took away mobile phones and Rs125,000 cash from a house. The accused sold the mobile phone to a shopkeeper Nasir for Rs5,000.

Arrested: Factory Area police arrested four bike lifters and recovered seven bikes from their possession. The accused were identified as Ali Raza, Qurban, Hussain and Azeem. The accused confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, Millat Park police arrested three persons for chasing women and uttering objectionable words. The accused had chased one Ikhlaq’s wife who was on her way along with her daughter and a niece. They also hurled objectionable remarks at the women.

wounded: A man was shot at and wounded by robbers in the limits of Shalimar police on Sunday. A shopkeeper was opening his shop when two robbers took him hostage at gunpoint and tried to open a cash counter. A local, identified as Muhammad Siddique, spotted the robbers and offered resistance to them to rescue the shopkeeper, upon which, they shot at and wounded him and rode away from the scene. The wounded victim was admitted to hospital.