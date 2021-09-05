Tribute paid to frontline healthcare workers

Islamabad : WHO Representative in Pakistan, Dr Palitha Mahipala visited Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP) for routine support supervision and monitoring. He also visited the point of entry at Torkham border (KP) to monitor the implementation of polio activities and pay tribute to polio frontline workers, says a press release.

“I would like to pay tribute to frontline healthcare heroes who are working day and night in Torkham, battling polio even in the COVID-19 pandemic. Their resilience is praiseworthy.

WHO is committed to supporting Government of Pakistan to address the barriers to ending polio in Pakistan. We focus on integrating polio activities with essential health services and building closer partnerships with high-risk communities to better meet their health needs,” remarked Dr Mahipala during the visit.

Dr Mahipala was briefed on the ongoing activities in Torkham border to eradicate Polio and the challenges faced during the Polio campaigns.