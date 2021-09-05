Navy’s Shehzad wins silver on comeback from four-year ban

KARACHI: Navy’s Shehzad Akhtar made a strong comeback on Friday after completing his four-year ban for failing a dope test.

Shehzad won a silver medal in the Air Pistol event at the ongoing National Shooting Championship in Jhelum on Friday.

He was banned by a national anti-doping disciplinary panel in August 2017.

He was also stripped of his bronze medal which he won in the Islamic Solidarity Games held in Baku, Azerbaijan, that year.

National Anti-Doping Disciplinary Panel consisting of Javed Shamshad Lodhi, Muneeb Mukhtar and Rizwan-ul-Haq was constituted to hear the case of Shehzad.

His ban commenced from the date when he was suspended by the National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) — June 8, 2017. He was also restrained from taking part in any national tournament or training.