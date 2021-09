SUKKUR: Two people died of electrocution on Friday in separate incidents in Khairpur and Sukkur districts.A man, identified as Noor Muhammad Mallah, suffered an electric shock from a live wire lying on the ground and died in Nara town of Khairpur. Another man, Subhan Ali Sheikh, died from electrocution at Mirpur Mathello in Sukkur, after he touched a high tension wire of 11,000KV electricity while going to his fields.