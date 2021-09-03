QAT protests sacking of 16,000 workers by federal govt

SUKKUR: A large number of workers of the Qaumi Awami Tehreek (QAT), who were accompanied by the terminated SSGC employees, Thursday staged a token hunger strike in Thatta against the federal government for terminating 16,000 employees hailing from Sindh.

The hunger strike was led by QAT activist Munawar Ali, Shabir Bhatti, Yasir Jakhro and was joined by the recently terminated SSGC employees, including Javed Ghani, Abdul Majeed Khushk and other local people.

Talking to the media, they said the PTI had promised to create more jobs, but instead it was making people jobless as it recently terminated 16,000 employees from various departments who hailed from Sindh.

They demanded the federal government to immediately restore 16,000 sacked employees, stop settling Afghan nationals in Sindh and release Sindh’s due share of water. They threatened to expand protests if the federal government failed to resolve the issues raised during the protest.