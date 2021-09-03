Late Nazia Hassan’s spouse files Rs10 bn suit against Zoheb

KARACHI: Renowned businessman Mirza Ishtiaq Baig has filed a lawsuit in the Sindh High Court (SHC) for damages against pop singer Zoheb Hassan for his reported statements in the media about death of his sister Nazia Hassan and marital status.

Mirza Ishtiaq Baig submitted in the lawsuit that his wife had died after having long battled with cancer and was a lawfully wedded wife. He submitted that Zoheb Hassan was consistently using defamatory remarks, imputations and misleading statements in the media about Nazia Hassan’s death and his marital status with Nazia Hassan which was defamatory and false.

He submitted that UK authorities also confirmed the death of Nazia Hassan from natural causes. He submitted that Zoheb Hassan’s allegations were false and only an attempt to blackmail him for monetary benefit.

The plaintiff requested the court to issue a Rs1 billion decree against the defendant for damaging his reputation and restrain him from repeating the allegations at any forum of print or electronic media.