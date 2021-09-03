Investors interact with aspiring entrepreneurs

LAHORE:The National Incubation Centre at Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Lahore, held its Investor Summit recently, bringing together Pakistan’s most prominent investors to meet with its Lahore and Quetta cohorts of aspiring entrepreneurs.

According to a press release issued on Thursday, the event, streamed live to the public via Facebook, was the culmination of a rigorous, months-long foundation programme delivered by LUMS faculty to equip entrepreneurs with the knowledge, skills and tools needed to ensure success. The programme directly aligns with the incubation centre’s mission to inspire, enable and facilitate problem-solvers in high impact areas of development such as agriculture, healthcare, finance, education, and the environment.

“We are striving at the grassroots level to feed the pipeline in Pakistan’s rapidly emerging start-up ecosystem,” said Saleem Ahmad, chairman NICL and NIC Quetta. “Our goal is to also incubate talented youths from diverse socio-economic and demographic backgrounds, ensuring access to those who may otherwise be excluded from such opportunities.” He also highlighted the much-needed socio-cultural solutions and indigenous offerings created by this cohort. Some of these social ventures included eco-friendly and affordable shoes for children born with clubfoot; an online application for children to encourage and simplify the learning of Urdu through art.