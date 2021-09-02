Lux Style Awards: Geo TV’s plays top in various categories

KARACHI: Several masterpiece serials of Seventh Sky Entertainment, produced by producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, have clinched nominated for Pakistan’s biggest and most prestigious Lux Style Awards.

The Seventh Sky Entertainment has earned 16 nominations in Pakistan’s most prestigious Lux Style Awards, while Geo TV has clinched a record high of 25 nominations which is already a resounding success.

The super hit serial “Deewangi” has been nominated for the Best Play category, Zeeshan Ahmed for Best Director, Hiba Bukhari for Best Artiste and Danish Taimour for Best Actor (viewers choice). “Raz-e-Ulfat” is also on the list of the best plays besides being nominated for other categories of Best Director, Sirajul Haq, Best Director, Maha Malik, Best Actress, Yumna Zaidi and for the Best Original Sound Track.

Saboor Aly has been nominated for Best Actress award for her steelar role in serial “Fitrat” and Faisal Qureshi for outstanding performance in “Muqaddar” for Best Actor Critic and Viewer’s Choice (both categories), Nazish Jahangir, Aiza Khan have clinched nominations for best actress (viewer’s choice) for their roles in “ Mehar Posh”.

The Epic Entertainment’s play “Alif “ on Geo TV won nominations for the Best Serial. Actor Hamza Ali Abbasi clinched nomination for Best Actor Critic and Viewers Choice (both categories), Sajjal Ali for Best Actress Critic and Viewer’s Choice (both categories), Belaj Hassan for Best Emerging Talent, Umaira Ahmed for Best Writer and Haseeb Hassan for Best Director while its musical accompaniment has been nominated for Best Original Soundtrack.

7th Sky Entertainment, along with “Deewangi, Raz-e-Ulfat Kahin Deep Jaley, Muqaddar, Mehar Posh “ and several other blockbuster serials, has provided excellent and quality content becoming a household name in Pakistan. Voting for the Lux style Awards continues and viewers can easily cast their vote for their favourite category by visiting the website www.luxstyle.pk.