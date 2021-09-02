South Punjab Divisions Hockey League from Sept 9

LAHORE: The Punjab sports department has planned to hold South Punjab Divisions Hockey League from September 9.

Secretary Education South Punjab Dr Ehtisham Anwar called on Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh at National Hockey Stadium here on Wednesday.

Dr Ehtisham and Adnan exchanged views regarding promotion of sports across the province.

Dr Ehtisham said that a league involving all divisions of South Punjab was being organised from September 9 in which school and college students will participate.

Dr Ehtisham sought Sports Board Punjab’s (PSB) cooperation for venues and technical support for holding competitions of six sports in South Punjab.