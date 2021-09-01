 
Wednesday September 01, 2021
Omni Group’s head moves IHC for interim bail

APP
Wednesday, Sep 01, 2021

ISLAMABAD: Omni Group’s head Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to obtain pre-arrest bail in a NAB reference.

The petitioners, including Mustafa Zulqarnain had taken a stance, as they had received call up notices from National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The bureau had summoned them on September 3, adding that there was a risk of their arrest on the appearance. The petition pleaded the court to stop the NAB for arresting them and grant them pre-arrest bails.

