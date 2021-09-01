CBA modifies formula for calculation of property tax in Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD: The Cantonment Board Abbottabad (CBA) has modified its formula for calculation of property tax and identified 7000 residential as well as commercial units, which were not included in the tax net during the previous year.

Cantonment Executive Officer Ammara Ammar told reporters on Tuesday that the modification had been made after thorough consultations with the Regional Headquarters.

There were approximately 2500 residential properties which were under assessment previously, she said and claimed that the rationalisation of taxes in the department were being made and Abbottabad Cantonment and Wah Cantonment have been chosen as model cantonments for implementation of rationalised property tax.

Ruling out the impression about increase in taxes, the CEO said that there were huge disparities in the taxes of the same sized houses/units.

The CEO informed that the disparity was causing an annual loss of Rs39.2 million to the Cantonment Board.

“The average property tax collected by the board was 65.0million, which was raised to 104 million last year,” she added.

The official said the Cantonment Board used to issue assessment notices on the basis of 64 (a) of the Cantonment Act 1924 and since it includes cost of land the assessments done used to be on a much higher side.

The people then, she said, had to come to office time and again and their case was presented before the assessment committee, which used to reduce the assessment from for example Rs90,000 to Rs11,000 without any lawful authority. In doing so arbitrary reductions were made, she said, adding, this procedure used to cause disparity in taxes and also inconvenience for the public.

Ammara Ammar added that the Cantonment Board Abbottabad was also introducing a tax calculator, which would be available on its website and through which residents would be able to calculate their tax at home. “The Cantonment Board is also working on e-billing to facilitate the residents,” she added.