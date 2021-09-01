SHC tells IGP, traffic DIG to take steps to stop motorbike- riding by teenagers

The Sindh High Court has directed the inspector general of police of the province and the DIG traffic to take thoughtful measures to stop motorbike-racing and the use of motorcycles by teenagers, keeping in view the alarming number of fatal road accidents involving teenagers in Karachi.

Disposing of the bail application of Umer Zaib, who is accused of killing 18-year-old-boy Fayaz in a rash motorbike driving case, a single bench, headed by Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar, observed that the alarming number of fatal road accidents of teenagers had caused widespread concern that called for effective intervention of government agencies.

The court observed that a teenager who gets involved in a motorcycle accident may have devastating injuries or fatal ones. Also, a teenager who does not know how to safely operate a motorcycle could end up causing an accident that could hurt other people.

It further observed that since accidents of teenagers using motorcycles were increasing day by day in the city, it was important to consider the pros and cons of allowing them to ride the two-wheelers.

The bench directed the IGP and the DIG traffic to conduct campaigns to warn that the parents of teenage motorbike riders would be held responsible in case any teenager motorbike rider was found on the road or such a vehicle would be seized.

The court observed that seizing vehicles or booking the parents could help focus on the safety of children and would keep everyone in the knowhow with an expectation that the parents would take appropriate action to prevent minor wards from repeating the offence which put lives at risk.

According to the prosecution, applicants Kashiyan and Umer, while racing their motorbikes and due to negligent driving, hit the motorcycle of their 18-year-old friend Fayaz Bahadur, leaving him dead on Sharea Faisal on April 12.

The applicants’ counsel sought confirmation of pre-arrest bail of his clients, submitting that no substantial witness was produced by the prosecution that said the applicants hit intentionally the motorbike of the deceased during the bike race. The complainants’ counsel submitted that the applicants had no driving licence and they were driving their motorbikes recklessly, which caused the death of the young boy.

After hearing the arguments, the court observed that if a motorbike rider hit another motorbike rider, he must face same consequences, but in present case none of the applicants had suffered any injury and prima facie the case against the applicants appeared to be doubtful and the benefit of would go to them. The court confirmed the pre-arrest bail of the applicants, observing that the case required further inquiry.