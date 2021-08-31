Pervaiz praises Ehsaas programme

LAHORE: Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi has said that the best programme of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the poor is the Ehsaas programme.

Talking to delegations, he said deserving people were being helped through the programme and unemployed youths getting respectable employment opportunities which would reduce poverty. "The Ehsaas programme is the need of the hour. The role which Imran Khan has played in apprising the international community about Indian terrorism in Kashmir is appreciable. He raised voice for Kashmiris at all forums, including the United Nations," he added. He said Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar would complete five years. "There is no chance of a no-confidence vote against the government," he added.