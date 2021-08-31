Citizen application centres set up in merged districts

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in collaboration with World Bank, Nadra, Economic Affair Division Islamabad has established 27 Citizen Facilitation Centres in the merged districts.

Facilities like issuance of national identity cards, such cards for overseas Pakistanis, child registration certificates, family registration certificates, childbirth registration, NICOP, juvenile card, bank sub-branches with ATM facilities, e-Sahulat (Naya Pakistan housing registration, ETO vehicle verification Islamabad, ID verification, mobile top-ups), livelihood support grant, child welfare grant and payment of utility bills can be acquired by the general public under a single roof. According to PDMA Director-General, Sharif Hussain, looking at its success in the merged districts, Citizen Facilitation Centers are being expanded to the southern districts.

Work is underway on 16 facilitation centres in Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan and Tank from where the provision of facilities to the citizens will start soon. Similarly, civil registration (marriage/death/divorce), federal arm license, passport data collection counters, BISP counter facilities are proposed services to be provided in these 16 centres.

He said that Economic Affair Division, Islamabad, Nadra and PDMA KP are jointly collaborating for these centres. Locals praised the efforts. “we faced a lot of problems in the past. We used to travel to far-flung areas for birth, marriage registration, e-Sahulat and other necessary documentation but now we can have all these facilities under a single roof.