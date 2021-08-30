Pakistani restaurant stands out in Beijing

BEIJING: A Pakistani restaurant called ‘Zam Zam’, located in China’s capital city Beijing, stands out in the city’s hyper-competitive catering industry, beating COVID-19’s heavy impacts and became the 2nd most popular restaurant in Beijing’s Haidian district, according to the Chinese food rating platform DaZhongDianPing.

As a Pakistani businessman, Hammad Zaheer credits his success to his team and the vibrant business environment, which was enabled by advanced online services, according to Gwadar Pro.

Even before the pandemic, the online food market was booming in China as a consequence of the country’s rapid development of e-commerce, where online and offline businesses blend together through the digitization of the complete retail value chain.

The rise of third-party rating and delivery platforms reshaped purchaser propensities and now, foodies in China prefer to order food sitting at their homes as those platforms provide time-efficient services, bulk discounts and user ratings.

According to statistics released by Yiguan Analysys, trade volume for China’s internet catering market will reach RMB 934 billion this year.

“Hardly any restaurant owner would say no to bring their business online in China, no matter before or during the pandemic. Online services can help increase customer reach and boost revenue streams. ”, when asked about the opinions towards digital transformation’s influence on restaurants, Hammad Zaheer, the owner of Zam Zam told Gwadar Pro. “Customers love to check on ratings, and can find a wide array of food choices with discounts through just one click. It definitely helped the business of our restaurant.”

Graduated as a student of medicine from Yangtze University, China, Hammad Zaheer boldly abandoned his major and went for his true passion— food. “I have spent almost nothing on marketing and advertising.