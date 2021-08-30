Peshawar Police claim arresting 1,100 drug dealers

PESHAWAR: Capital city police claimed have arrested over 1,100 drug dealers during the last eight months while recovering huge quantity of ice, heroin and other drugs.

Capital City Police Officer Abbas Ahsan told reporters that aggressive operations were underway against drug dealers, wherein 1100 have been nabbed during the current year. The official said the police recovered 227kg ice, 247kg heroin, 358kg opium and over 2500kg hashish. The CCPO said all the SHOs have been directed to go after the drug dealers within their areas. Besides, he added, Narcotics Eradication Team is carrying out operations in Peshawar and Khyber where 19 drug factories were also busted.