Begum Samina Alvi urges all parties to help make Pakistan clean and green

KARACHI: First Lady Begum Samina Arif Alvi has urged all political parties to help materialise Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision on 'Clean and Green Pakistan'.

She said the environmental challenges of global warming could be faced only when we have uniform policy on making Pakistan Green, adding every institution must be a part of this campaign to safeguard Pakistan from the looming hazards of global warming.

Begum Arif Alvi expressed these views on Sunday in a meeting on tree plantation at the Governor's House, Karachi. Begum Alvi was given briefing on the tree plantation in Karachi. Urging the participants to coordinate with the provincial government in planting trees, she said a clean and pollution-free city was the right of people of Karachi. Begum Alvi said coordnation was the key to addressing all issues in making Pakistan Clean and Green. The parks in Karachi in different areas need renovation, she noted.