Army to brief Parliament on Afghan crisis

RAWALPINDI: The military leadership will brief the parliament on the Afghanistan situation and security matters on Monday, media reports said.

Members of the parliamentary defence committees will visit the General Headquarters (GHQ) where they will be briefed about Pakistan’s policy regarding the Afghanistan situation. Senate defence committee will be headed by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayyed, while Amjid Ali Khan will be heading the National Assembly’s defence committee. The parliamentary committee on Kashmir will also visit the GHQ under Chairman Shehryar Afridi.

Members of committees are expected to arrive at the GHQ at 9am in the morning while notices have also been issued to Secretary Defence Secretary Foreign Affairs and Secretary National Security.

The defence committees had requested for a briefing on Afghanistan situation. The members will also meet Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa while DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar will also be a part of meetings.