Career counselling: questions and answers

Q1: Sir, I am a student of Software Engineering (bachelors programme). I want to do maters in Information Technology from a foreign university. Can you please advise which subject areas/countries would be better for me when I am looking for scholarship? (Mustafa Rohail, Sialkot)

Ans: Dear Mr Rohail, the subject you studied Software Engineering is a popular one and has a lot of scope. You can choose a number of specialisms for your masters. My advice is to consider doing Financial Security/Internet Security or areas that cover SEO. If you will do well in your bachelor’s degree at least 3.0 and above CGPA you may be able to find scholarships in Germany or in UK.

Q2: Respected Mr Abidi, I am a Math teacher (BPS-14). My qualification is MSc (Hons) in Agricultural Engineering from University of Agriculture Faisalabad. I am very much confused and worried because in School Department I cannot apply for higher scale with this degree. What should I do? Whether I apply for some new job or get admission in master’s basic sciences like MSc in Computer Science, Math or Physics. Kindly guide me (Azhaan Kamboh, Lahore)

Ans: Dear Mr Kamboh, I strongly feel that MSc Agriculture Engineering is a very good qualification though I am not sure if you did this after four-year (Hons) degree. There is a great chance that you may get a scholarship in Agriculture Sciences especially research, if you continue to do your MPhil in any of the areas within the agriculture sciences and then apply for a research funding. Most countries, including Germany, USA and Australia should give you a research position or opportunity. I am not sure what to advise you in terms of enhancing your BPS but you should look towards a better opportunity than teaching in a school.

Q3: Sir, I am a student of BBA at National Textile University Faisalabad. I need your suggestion about my specialisation what should I choose HRM, Marketing or Finance? (Waaiz Khan, Faisalabad)

Ans: Dear Waaiz, the selection of specialism will depend upon your strengths in the relevant subjects. If you are good at Maths and numbers you should choose finance but if you are good at management and negotiating skills you should look at marketing or human resource. I can’t guide you further until I have information/details about your ability in the above subjects. I hope you will be able to choose the right specialism based on my advice.

Q4: Respected Mr Abidi, I am currently doing Biotechnology from University of Sindh and pursuing my final year right now and without wasting any time I want to get enrolled into MPhil. I want two suggestions from you: Which institute you will recommend me for MPhil in Karachi or within Pakistan? I want to go abroad for MPhil or internship or fellowship programme. My CGPA is 3.6. Kindly suggest me how can I get Fulbright scholarships? I look forward for your help and guidance. (Zill-e-Huma, Karachi)

Ans: Dear Zill-e-Huma, after you complete your bachelors you should explore the options that are available to you within biotechnology. I am sure University of Karachi has a very reputable and strong department or perhaps you would like to remain in the University of Sindh or look at the University of Agriculture Sciences in Tando Jan. I would suggest you complete your MPhil and based on your research in MPhil lookup for funding to do your PhD in Biotechnology and the countries that have great opportunities are Germany, USA and Australia. The MoU between Pakistan and USA under the Pak-US Knowledge Corridor will help you to apply and get a PhD Scholarship with ease if you have a GPA 3.6 or above. I hope the above information will help you choose a right path.

(Syed Azhar Husnain Abidi is a renowned educationist in Pakistan, with more than 20 years of experience as provider of education counselling services. He has represented Pakistan in over 100 national and international seminars, conferences and fora. He is a recipient of the most coveted civil award Tamgha-e-Imtiaz).