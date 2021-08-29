Accused held as video of torture goes viral in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: The police arrested the accused and suspended the station house officer after a video of torture of a man went viral on social media, police officials said on Saturday.

They said a man, who allegedly kidnapped a woman and sexually assaulted her, has been punished by the latter’s husband. He had stripped him naked, tortured and filmed the episode and made it viral on social media, they added.

“We have arrested all the accused from both sides and suspended the SHO of the Garhi Habibullah Police Station for showing negligence in the case,” District Police Officer Asif Bahadur told reporters here.

In the video, which went viral on social media on Friday night, a man whose hands and feet wee fastened with a string lying stripped at a cattle pen and the perpetrators severely torturing and treating him inhumanly.

“As the three-minute video went viral on social media we also arrested the woman’s husband Abdul Rasheed and his two accomplices Mohammad Mushtaq and Mohammad Younus, who had tortured and made the video of Mohammad Ajmal already arrested in the kidnapping of the former’s wife,” Bahadur said.

He added that the SHO of Garhi Habibullah Police Station Mohammad Tariq was suspended.

“Senior Superintendent of Police Janis Khan has been appointed inquiry officer to ascertain whether or not the SHO is involved in any favouritism in the case,” the official said.

He added that accused Mohammad Ajmal along with his three accomplices had kidnapped Rasheed’s wife at gunpoint on August 16 with the help of his two minor children and repeatedly raped her during the captivity.

“The accused used to change his hideouts and even shifted the victim women and her children

to Rawalpindi and Gujranwala but the woman managed to flee from his captivity in Gujranwala and informed her husband, who brought her back,” Bahadur said.

After the recovery of his wife, the police officer said Abdul Rasheed trapped Mohammad Ajmal and severely tortured and captured the video and made it viral on social media.