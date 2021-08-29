Man, two sons arrested in Swat over murder in Karachi

The investigation wing of Karachi’s District West arrested a man and his two sons during a raid in District Swat for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Karachi.

Police said that the suspects -- Fazal Khaliq and his sons Ibrahim and Nawab -- killed the victim over a personal enmity. Their arrests were made during a conducted in Swat.

According to District West investigation wing chief SSP Abid Qaimkhani, Aqeel Bacha, son of Bacha Khan, was killed in Karachi. His uncle, Izzat Gul, had registered a case against the suspects, stating that they called him to Qasba Colony, where they killed his nephew over a personal enmity, and later they escaped to Swat.

The officer said that the suspects were arrested with the help of technical support, evidence collected and informers.