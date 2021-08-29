 

Man, two sons arrested in Swat over murder in Karachi

Our Correspondent  
Sunday, Aug 29, 2021
Man, two sons arrested in Swat over murder in Karachi

The investigation wing of Karachi’s District West arrested a man and his two sons during a raid in District Swat for their alleged involvement in the murder of a man in Karachi.

Police said that the suspects -- Fazal Khaliq and his sons Ibrahim and Nawab -- killed the victim over a personal enmity. Their arrests were made during a conducted in Swat.

According to District West investigation wing chief SSP Abid Qaimkhani, Aqeel Bacha, son of Bacha Khan, was killed in Karachi. His uncle, Izzat Gul, had registered a case against the suspects, stating that they called him to Qasba Colony, where they killed his nephew over a personal enmity, and later they escaped to Swat.

The officer said that the suspects were arrested with the help of technical support, evidence collected and informers.

More From Karachi

Latest News