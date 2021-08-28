KWSB put on notice on plea seeking water supply to rural areas of Karachi

The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Friday issued notices to the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) and others on petitions seeking supply of water to people residing in rural areas of the city.

Petitioner Abdul Jaleel Baloch and others had submitted in the petition that they were residents of the rural areas of Ibrahim Hyderi, Malir and Hawke’s Bay in Karachi. They submitted that the Sindh government issued a notification on May 26, 2016 for providing water supply to the rural areas of the city. They claimed that they had earlier been directed by the court to approach the KWSB for the implementation of the notification but no progress had been observed yet even though the petitioners had approached the KWSB.

The high court was informed that the KWSB had not taken any concrete step to provide water to the residents of the rural areas of Karachi, which included Hawke’s Bay, Gadap and Ibrahim Hyderi.

A counsel for the petitioners submitted that the government notification with regard to the supply of water to the rural areas of Karachi meant to benefit the people but the refusal of the KWSB to implement the same was unlawful.

The SHC was requested to order that the petitioners and other populace of the rural areas of the city be extended benefits of the water supply as per the notification. A division bench of the SHC headed by Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, after a preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the KWSB and others, and called their comments on September 22.

The high court also issued notices to the KWSB and others on a petition against operations of an illegal hydrant in the Korangi area. Petitioner Faheem Khan, an MNA of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had alleged in his plea that an illegal hydrant was being run in Korangi under the supervision of the KWSB. He submitted that the Supreme Court had also ordered action against illegal hydrants operating in the city but despite the court orders, no action was being taken against such illegal hydrants.

The SHC was requested to order the KWSB to remove all the illegal water hydrants in Korangi. The high court directed the KWSB and other respondents to submit their comments on the petition on September 16.