GCU zoology dept chairperson removed

LAHORE:The Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab has directed the Syndicate of Government College University (GCU) Lahore to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Dr Atif Yaqub on account of provision of alleged fake experience certificates and acceptance letter of article for issuance of PhD degree and alleged manipulation of facts in his application form submitted for the post of professor.

Consequently, GCU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi appointed Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir as chairperson of Department of Zoology, replacing Dr Atif Yaqub from the post with immediate effect. In this regard, a notification issued by the GCU registrar reads “under the power delegated by the syndicate in its 46 meeting held on 04.03.2015, the vice-chancellor, under Section 3(2) of the 1” Statutes of GCU Ordinance 2002, is pleased to appoint Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir, as chairperson, Department of Zoology. Dr Atif Yaqub has been relieved from his duties as chairperson, Department of Zoology, with directions to hand over the charge to Prof Dr Hafiz Muhammad Tahir. Meanwhile, the VC also asked environmentalist Prof Dr Faiza Sharif, director of Sustainable Development Study Centre (SDSC), to look after charge of the office of director, Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC).