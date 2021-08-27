‘Police killer’ gunned down in encounter

SUKKUR: The Qambar Police on Thursday claimed to have killed a suspected proclaimed criminal carrying Rs 2 million head money, in an encounter in district Qambar-Shahdadkot.

DIGP Larkana Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh and SSP Qambar-Shahdadkot Dr Sumair Noor Channa told the media that the police had received a tip about the presence of Usman Wako, a proclaimed offender, wanted for killings four policemen and several other criminal incidents. The DIGP said they cordoned off the bordering area of Sindh and Balochistan and were attacked when the police neared the criminals’ hideout. When the shootout stopped, Usman Wako was found dead while his other accomplices had fled. They said the police recovered an SMG and several rounds. DIGP Larkana said Wako was wanted in killing of four policemen and had 116 cases of kidnapping for ransom, highway robberies registered against him. Meanwhile, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and the IGP Sindh praised the Qambar Police and announced cash rewards and certificates for the policemen.