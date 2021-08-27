Gwadar local govt denounces misleading report

ISLAMABAD: The Chief of Municipal Committee of Gwadar has issued a clarification letter to condemn a report by the Guardian in which it tried to sabotage the relationship between the Chinese and Pakistani people by spreading “misleading, malicious, and misinterpreted information” that’s against the will of the majority of Gwadar people.

“Your report has damaged our reputation, negatively affect the development of Gwadar and loss has occurred to us thereof. Therefore, we reserve our right to take legal action to protect our action,” the government proclaimed in the letter, according to Gwadar Pro. “The people of Gwadar are very grateful for the assistance provided by the Chinese government and companies,” it stated, adding that the ongoing projects, such as Gwadar Port and Gwadar Free Zone Development, New International Airport Gwadar, Gwadar Vocational Training Institute, China-Pakistan Friendship Hospital, and many others not only bring immediate employment for the local community but also will improve the poor infrastructure in Gwadar.