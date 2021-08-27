Three Levies personnel martyred

QUETTA: Three Levies personnel were martyred and three injured when their vehicle was attacked by a roadside IED, near Mangi Dam, Ziarat.

According to Balochistan government spokesman, the incident at Mangi Dam, near the hill resort of Ziarat claimed lives of three Levies personnel, while three others were injured. Often little trained and not fully equipped, Levies are tribal police primarily managing law and order across the vast province. All the casualties were shifted to hospital in Quetta. The martyred personnel included a Major Risaldar, a Havaldar and a sepoy.