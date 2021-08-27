Double shift classes to start in KP schools from September 1

PESHAWAR: Provincial Education Minister Shahram Khan Tarakai Thursday informed that all arrangements have been made to start double-shift classes in the first phase at selected schools of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from September 1st (Wednesday).

To arrange the tuition staff for second shift classes, he said new teachers would be hired from the market while the rest would be selected from the existing strength.

He said all the authority for this task would be handed over to the Parents-Teachers’ Council that would be monitored by the District Education Officers (DEOs).