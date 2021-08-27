Student groups clash in PU

LAHORE:Some Islami Jamiat Talaba (IJT) activists allegedly thrashed two members of Progressive Students Collective (PSC) at Punjab University, New Campus, here on Thursday.

A video showing a Jamiat activist beating a Progressive Students Collective activist went viral on social media in which dozens of PU security guards could also be seen. However, despite this heavy deployment, the Jamiat activist succeeded in beating the Progressive Students Collective activist who kept on chanting anti-Jamiat slogans. In a tweet, Progressive Students Collective alleged that Jamiat and Punjab University security guards attacked

the study circle of Progressive Students Collective.

A PU official, seeking anonymity, said that the PSC had organised a ‘study circle’ outside the PRO office and as the event concluded two of its activists exchanged harsh words with some Jamiat activists outside the Center for Higher Energy Physics (CHEP) building. He said owing to presence of PU security guards and police the situation did not deteriorate as no one was injured in the incident.

Meanwhile, an IJT spokesperson said that Jamiat had nothing to do with the clash which took place at Punjab University on Thursday. He added the PU administration should conduct an independent investigation into the matter and take strict action against the students involved in the incident.