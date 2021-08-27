Corona claims 33 more lives in Punjab

LAHORE:Coronavirus claimed 33 more lives, while 1,516 new cases were reported in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to the data shared by the spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) here Thursday, death toll reached 11,664 and a total number of cases was recorded 385,259, whereas 348,726 patients had been recovered so far. Currently, 24,869 patients are under treatment in different hospitals and 1,031 patients recovered in the last 24 hours. The health department conducted 21,504 tests for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours which turned the total tests into 6.68 million so far.