80-year-old man shot dead in Mansehra

MANSEHRA: A youngster shot dead an elderly man and the police managed to arrest him while fleeing in a taxicab, a police official said here on Wednesday.

“We have arrested the accused who had killed an elderly man to take revenge of the murder of his father and brother,” Asif Bahadur, the district police officer, told reporters. Muhammad Ali, 80, a shopkeeper by profession had gone to market in Badra Chowk at Karakoram

Highway to bring some essential items for his shop when one Muhammad Hussain showed up there and fired gunshots at him, leaving him seriously injured. The injured was rushed to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The police arrested the accused along with one Muhammad Bilal, a driver in whose taxicab the former was fleeing after the incident.