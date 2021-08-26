Seven BLF terrorists gunned down in Loralai

QUETTA: As many as seven terrorists of Baloch subnationalist group, BLF (Balochistan Liberation Front), were killed and arms and explosives recovered during a IBO by the CTD Balochistan in Kohar Dam, near Sirki Jungle, District Loralai, on Wednesday.

According to a CTD spokesman, the police received information about the movement of BLF terrorists from Afghanistan towards Kohar Dam, district Loralai, to carry out terrorism against a sensitive installation. Acting on the tip-off on Wednesday, the CTD timely intercepted the terrorists who were asked to surrender.

The terrorists instead started indiscriminate firing following which a shootout ensued. As the firing died down, seven terrorists of the Balochistan Liberation Front, including Sadam Hussain, Abdul Ghani, Abdul Ahad and Ameer Jan and three others were found dead. As many as three terrorists escaped the scene, he added. The operation, CTD spokesman said, averted BLF’s terrorism plan in the province.

According to the CTD spokesman, three SMGs, four TT pistols, 12.7mm 10 kg explosive and hundreds of rounds were recovered from the the BLF hideout. Besides Afghan and Pakistani currency amounting to Rs60,000 were also recovered. An FIR has been lodged at the CTD Police Station, Loralai.