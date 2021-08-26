KRL record first win in PPFL

KARACHI: Holders Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) recorded their first win from three games when they defeated Islamabad's Huma FC 2-0 in their match of the 13th Pakistan Premier Football League (PPFL) at the Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on Tuesday night.

Huma's Maaz Arshad scored an own goal in the sixth minute. In the 39th minute, Zeeshan Siddiqi doubled it with a nice field effort.

"The team is coming into rhythm gradually," KRL head coach Sajjad Mehmood told 'The News'. "We, could have scored more goals but still it's a good result as it was the first win from three games after draws against Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and Lyallpur FC," Sajjad said.

"Our strikers Ali Agha and Zeeshan did well. The midfield ably backed the team by creating some solid chances. From the wings good crosses were seen. More goals could have been scored but Izharullah and Ali Agha missed a few open net chances," he said.

"In such events you need momentum and once you get that then you try to get advantage of that. I saw some good spark in my boys today and as the time progresses I hope things will get even better," Sajjad said.

He said Huma FC played well. "They are a good side. They were beaten by Army 6-0 but today they did well and it seems that this club will offer more resistance to the other teams," he said.

KRL will play against Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) on August 27 at 10 pm. Huma FC will face Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) on August 29 at 8pm.