Punjab Junior tennis begins

LAHORE: The Sapphire Punjab Junior Tennis Tournament began here at the PLTA Courts at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Tuesday.

PLTA Secretary Rashid Malik (Tamgha-e-Imtiaz), who is also tournament organiser, inaugurated the event.

On the opening day, 12 matches were played. In U-18, Hassan Ali beat Arman Kamran 8-0, Zahra Suleman beat M Sohaan Noor 8-3, Ahtesham Humayun beat Saeed Suleman 8-0.

In U-14 pre-quarters, Asad Zaman beat Aleena Suleman 8-1, Omer Jawad beat Abdur Rehman 8-1, Hashir Alarm beat Ismail Aftab 8-4, Shehryar Anees beat Abu Bakar Khalil 8-1, Raja Mustafa beat Harris Bajwa 8-1, Ahtesham Humayun beat M Sohaan Noor 8-2.

In U-12 pre-quarters, Harris Bajwa beat Inam Bari 8-3, Hajra beat Afaf Suleman 8-2, and Abdullah Sajjad Wahla beat Fajar Fayyaz 8-2.