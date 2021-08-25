Search for suitable land for Hockey High Performance Centre begins

LAHORE: Member Planning and Development Board Punjab Asadullah Faiz and his team along with Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited different parts of Nishtar Park Sports Complex on Tuesday to find a suitable site for the construction of Hockey High Performance Centre.

Arshad gave a detailed briefing to Asadullah and his team about multiple features of Hockey High Performance Centre. Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Rauf Bajwa and other officials were also present on this occasion.

In his briefing, Arshad said that the High Performance Centre will prove to be a revolutionary measure for the revival of hockey. “Definitely, it will be a great facility for young male and female hockey players,” he added.

Asadullah and his team also visited the under-construction squash complex and Punjab Tennis Stadium.