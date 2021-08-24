Modi calls all-party meeting on Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called an all-party meeting on August 26 on the developments in Afghanistan.

The setback India has suffered in the wake of Ashraf Ghani’s escape from Kabul would figure prominently in discussions. Indian parliamentary affairs minister has said that the external affairs minister will brief the floor leaders of political parties on the present situation in Afghanistan in the in-person meeting.

The official briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in the war-torn country. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declined to attend it and has designated representatives of her party to represent her Trinamool Congress.