WASA recovers Rs475m in 2020-21

Rawalpindi:Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has recovered Rs475 million against set target of Rs370 million in 2020-21, WASA Vice Chairman Haroon Kamal Hashmi told in a meeting held here in his office on Monday.

He has directed to start crackdown on water defaulters in all areas of the city to generate more and more evenue. WASA Managing Director Raja Shaukat Mehmood, Deputy Managing Director Saleem Ashraf and several other officers were present on the occasion.

The WASA has formed a master plan to recover Rs500 million in next year. The WASA magistrate has said that we have issued summons to all water bills defaulters. We are going to take strict legal action against water bills defaulters, he warned.

WASA vice chairman also said that we should focus on private housing societies to recover water charges. He has directed WASA officials not to issue any kind of non-objection certificate to private housing societies till clearance of its pending dues.

The WASA officials also briefed about Kehkashan Water Supply Scheme. WASA has completed installations of eight tube wells out of a total of nine tube wells at Gorakhpur to supply water to more than 30,000 residents of different areas of Adiala Road. The residents of Adiala Road will get drinking water through water supply in next two months, the officials claimed.

The officials also said that WASA is going to give tenders of 20 new schemes while prequalification process of firms continued. It is worth mentioning here that Adiala Road has been the most neglected area where tanker mafia rules the roost and has been selling water at skyrocketing prices for the past many years.