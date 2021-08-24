Another girl harassed, accused held

LAHORE:Another case of sexual harassment of a girl was reported in Factory Area on Monday. As per details, an accused Waqas made indecent gestures to harass the victim girl Dua when she was passing through the road alone. The accused hurled abuses at her when she offered resistance. The victim made a call at helpline 15 after the incident. Police have arrested the accused and a case has been registered against him. Abduction bid: A bid to abduct a minor has been foiled in the Batapur police limits on Monday. The victim Jannat was playing in the street nearby her house. Suddenly, a suspected woman along with her accomplice approached the victim and tried to abduct her. However, she offered resistance. Local people took hold of the suspect and handed her over to local police. The suspect has been identified as Zarina Bibi.

Three bodies found: Three unidentified persons were found dead in different parts of the City on Monday. The first case was reported in Qila Gujjar Singh where a passerby spotted a 30-year old unidentified victim on a footpath nearby a hotel in an unconscious condition and informed police. The other victim 40-year old was recovered on canal bank in Mughalpura and 65-year old from Band Road in Lower Mall.