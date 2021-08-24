Drugs seized in Jamrud, 4 held

BARA: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Peshawar and Khyber Police seized a huge quantity of heroin and ice (methamphetamine) as well as weapons besides arresting four people in a raid in Shakas area in Jamrud tehsil on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that the cops from Peshawar and Jamrud led by Akbar Afridi raided a house in Shakas in the limits of Jamrud Police Station.

About 14 kg heroin, 1200 grams of ice and 2000 grams of chemicals were recovered from a factory functioning within a house. The police also seized seven pistols, two Kalashnikovs, dozens of cartridges and drug-making equipment. Four accused were arrested. They were identified as Iqtidar Ahmad, Khaista Gul, Gul Rahman and Afnan Khan. Those arrested were taken to the Jamrud lockup for investigation.