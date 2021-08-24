 

Drugs seized in Jamrud, 4 held

Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021

BARA: The Narcotics Eradication Team (NET) of Peshawar and Khyber Police seized a huge quantity of heroin and ice (methamphetamine) as well as weapons besides arresting four people in a raid in Shakas area in Jamrud tehsil on Monday, official sources said.

The sources said that the cops from Peshawar and Jamrud led by Akbar Afridi raided a house in Shakas in the limits of Jamrud Police Station.

About 14 kg heroin, 1200 grams of ice and 2000 grams of chemicals were recovered from a factory functioning within a house. The police also seized seven pistols, two Kalashnikovs, dozens of cartridges and drug-making equipment. Four accused were arrested. They were identified as Iqtidar Ahmad, Khaista Gul, Gul Rahman and Afnan Khan. Those arrested were taken to the Jamrud lockup for investigation.

More From Peshawar

Latest News