Workshop to train woman journalists gets underway

PESHAWAR: A five-day workshop got underway here on Monday to train woman journalists and students in digital media skills.The Women Media Center, Pakistan, in collaboration with the National Endowment for Democracy organized the training.

KP Minister for Education Shahram Khan Tarakai was the chief guest on the opening day of the training.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan wanted to promote digital media and strengthen women in this sector.The minister said ours is the age of information and technology and people greatly trust true and honest journalists.

He said those who join the journalism field should work for the good of society, country, nation and highlight the religious values.The minister suggested to the budding journalists to avoid negative perceptions and show people positive aspects of life and steer the thoughts of youth towards constructive trends.

Shahram Khan said education was one of the priorities of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and girl education was an important part of the ruling party manifesto.The minister stated that there is a need to improve the quality of education and the condition of government schools.

He said 19 to 20 million children are going to have better quality education and infrastructure.“We are training 10,000 teachers and setting up IT smart schools to improve our education system, explained Shahram Tarakai.

He stressed that women have an important role to play in the society and woman journalists could unearth and report the truth and positive aspects in the society with the best abilities which they have and help government overcome the flaws after pinpointing them.