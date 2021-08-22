China demands thorough probe into Gwadar suicide attack

ISLAMABAD: The Chinese embassy in Pakistan has demanded of Pakistani authorities a thorough investigation into the Gwadar suicide attack and severe punishment of its perpetrators, a statement said.

On Friday, a convoy of vehicles passing through the Gwadar Expressway carrying Chinese nationals was targeted by a suicide bomber but the bid failed, martyring two local children and injuring three others, including a Chinese citizen.

The statement from the embassy said: “The Chinese Embassy in Pakistan strongly condemns this act of terrorism, extends its sincere sympathies to the injured of both countries, and expresses its deep condolences to the innocent victims in Pakistan.”

It added that the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan “launched the emergency plan immediately, demanding Pakistan to properly treat the wounded, conduct a thorough investigation on the attack, and severely punish the perpetrators”. It also called for relevant departments at all levels in Pakistan to “take practical and effective measures to accelerate to implement strengthened whole-process security measures and upgraded security cooperation mechanism to ensure that similar incidents will not happen again”. It also asked Chinese citizens in Pakistan to remain vigilant and observe safety precautions.

On Saturday, police said a case had been registered at a CTD police station. They said the charges include murder, attempt to murder, explosives and terror clauses.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the attack targeting Chinese nationals and expressed sorrow over the loss of precious human lives. “The federal government should provide full security to Chinese nationals working on various projects across the country and address the concerns of the Chinese government regarding the safety and security of its citizens in Pakistan,” Bilawal said.