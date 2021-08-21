Speeding bus crushes traffic warden in Lahore

LAHORE: A speeding passenger bus ran over a traffic warden leaving him severe injured in the Lorry Adda police limits on Thursday.

The victim Tauseef, a resident of Machis Factory Shahdara, was on duty at Lorry Adda. He signaled a passenger bus committing the violation of over loading to stop. The driver instead of complying by his orders sped up the vehicle which ran over the victim leaving him severely injured.

The injured warden was shifted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. A case has been registered in Lorry Adda police station. Police said that they were searching for the suspect driver. The victim is survived by a widow, two daughters and two sons. Later, his funeral prayers were offered at Police Lines Qila Gujjar Singh. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar, outgoing DIG Operations Sajid Kiani, CTO Muntazir Mehdi and other senior police officers attended it.