ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday formally expanded the ‘Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye’ programme to Multan, Lahore, and Gujranwala.

Inaugurating four food trucks for these cities in Islamabad here, he directed provision of quality food at all costs. Now the food will be distributed through 16 mobile trucks in various cities across Pakistan. The government is planning to increase the number of food trucks to 40 and the programme to 29 cities by October this year to provide free of cost meals to the poor people.

'Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye' is a step toward making Pakistan a welfare state in true sense. Under this initiative, around 40,000 people will be provided with free of cost meals on daily basis. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired a meeting on government reforms in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur, Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Abdul Qayyum Niazi, Chief Secretary Azad Kashmir and relevant senior officials.

The Azad Kashmir government has formulated a roadmap for economic growth and employment, food security, improved service delivery, institutional reforms and the rule of law. The meeting was informed that a roadmap for major reforms in Azad Kashmir had been prepared, which will be implemented in two phases.

The first phase includes the rehabilitation of sanitation systems in cities, cleaning of drains and elimination of encroachments over a period of six months. Further reforms in the education and health sectors include rehabilitation and maintenance of infrastructure, rehabilitation of existing electricity and clean water systems.

The implementation of the strategy will be ensured in a timely manner by weekly planning, whereas the second phase involves long-term reforms. Moreover, steps will be taken for economic development and employment generation, industrial development, facilitation of business and promotion of tourism.

The meeting was informed that livestock, floriculture, horticulture and kitchen gardening would be promoted for food security. Emphasizing the importance of the rule of law, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the law was the same for the rich and the poor in welfare states.

He further said a comprehensive strategy for promotion of tourism was being formulated and its early implementation was being ensured. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During the meeting, the prime minister was apprised of the ongoing efforts for the promotion of agriculture and tourism in the province. The prime minister was informed that the Gomal Zam Dam project would make 160,000 acres of arable land in the province while the CRBC Lift Canal project would irrigate 300,000 acres of land.

Imran directed the chief minister to complete these projects as soon as possible. The chief minister also informed the prime minister that in the current financial year, 2.7 million tourists came to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for leisure, which generated revenue of Rs66 illion.

“We have decided to honour Constable Jamal Kalhoro on Pakistan Day 23rd March for dedication to duty,” PM Imran tweeted and wrote, “If anyone saves a life, it shall be as though he has saved the lives of all mankind.” --- Surah Al-Mai’dah [5:32]. The constable had moved swiftly to save a man, who had fallen from a moving train.