‘Modern methods to be used to run track machines’

LAHORE:Pakistan Railways Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has said the track machines and Track Workshop Raiwind will be run in a better way according to modern methods.

The record of all machines and their parts will be made available online through the software development database, said Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani while chairing a meeting on Rail Coupe at Railway Headquarters, Lahore. Chief Executive Officer Rail Corps Syed Najam Saeed gave a briefing to the chairman.

The Pakistan Railways chairman/secretary said that new technical people should be recruited to run the organisation according to the modern requirements and retired officers already working would be allowed to work. A three-member committee comprising Business Development Adviser Farooq Haider Sheikh, Chief Financial Officer Muhammad Hamid Mahmood and Retired Chief Engineer of Railways Muhammad Amir Khan was formed to enhance the capacity of Track Workshop Raiwind. He said that he would soon visit Raiwind workshop. Later, chairing a meeting on train safety, the Railways secretary/chairman said that no compromise would be made on train safety. The meeting was attended by Railway Board Secretary Zafar Zaman Ranjha, Additional General Manager Infrastructure Syed Asif Matin Zaidi, Business Development Adviser Farooq Haider Sheikh, Chief Finance Officer M Hamid Mahmood and other senior officers.