Minar-e-Pakistan incident: PM takes notice of female TikToker’s assault

By Arshad Dogar

Ag APP

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday took notice of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident where a female Tiktoker was assaulted by a mob last week.

PM’s close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari tweeted that PM Imran Khan personally spoke to IG Punjab on the manhandling of the woman and the vandalisation of Ranjit Singh’s statute at Lahore Fort.

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she went to the park with four of her friends to celebrate Independence Day. The police registered a case against 400 men for assaulting the woman who was making TikTok videos at the park. “Police is catching all culprits involved in manhandling of female Tiktoker in Lahore and those damaging statue of Ranjit Singh at Lahore Fort,” Bukhari tweeted. The senior PTI leader said that these are gross violations of laws and social norms and the government won’t spare a single person involved in these crimes. Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has directed the police to apprehend the culprits involved in the Greater Iqbal Park incident by identifying them through video footage.

In a statement, he assured that the government would go to every extent to provide justice to the affected.

It was most regrettable and tragic incident, and the state was responsible to fulfill the requirements of justice, he added.

Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar termed the incident heinous and reprehensible and said there shall be no compromise on ensuring the protection and safety of women.

In his message on Twitter, he said that every Pakistani must fulfill his responsibility towards the protection of women.

The incidents like Greater Iqbal Park would not be tolerated under any circumstances, he said, adding that a case had been registered against the culprits and they would be dealt with an iron hand.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat while deploring the incident said the provincial government was taking action to nab the accused.

The minister said the NADRA’s help was also being sought to identify the culprits and assured that arrests will be made once the accused were identified.

The minister said that the police was doing its job diligently in the case and exemplary punishment would be given to the culprits.

Punjab IGP Inam Ghani said the people involved in the crime will be arrested soon.

Too much trumpeted surveillance through CCTV cameras of Punjab Safe Cities Authority and quick response through billions of rupees project proved fruitless as the incident brought a big shame for the nation.

The victim talking to a vlogger said that she was harassed and tossed so many times after being stripped for over two-and-a-half hours. She said police were informed at ‘15’ repeatedly but nobody reached there for help.

She said she was present in the park along with her team. As they saw a mob of young boys, she along with her team entered a fence but the mob followed her and started teasing and harassing her, she said and added that she was naked and every part of her body was badly scratched.

She said she was in a proper dress and she never thought it would happen to her.

She demanded protection for women and suggested only families should be allowed in parks on such occasions.

Police have started investigation and are trying to identify the perpetrators through CCTV footages and viral clips.

Police would also seek help from NADRA RO to identify the suspects. The IG said the men who assaulted the female TikToker and her team members do not deserve any concession and no effort should be spared to punish them severely.

He said the incident with the woman is very unfortunate and therefore a case has been registered against the accused involved in the incident under section 354-A (PPC) which is punishable by life imprisonment or death penalty. H

Meanwhile, following the orders of the IG, Lahore CCPO issued directions to investigations wing for immediate arrest of the accused through social media and other footages. The CCPO said the accused will be traced soon with the help of NADRA.

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident has sparked a wave of anger and resentment across the country.

Reacting to the incident, Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif said that he is "deeply disturbed" at the harassment of a young woman and her companions by hundreds of people in Lahore.

“What is more worrying is the direction our society is headed in. The recent anti-women incidents are a reminder that malaise is deep-rooted. Very shameful!” he said.

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has slammed the incident and asked the government to bring those responsible to the book.

“The assault of a young woman by a mob at #minarepakistan should shame every Pakistani. It speaks to a rot in our society,” the PPP leader said.

He said that those responsible must be brought to justice. “The women of Pakistan feel insecure and it is all our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights to all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari said that her ministry is in touch with Punjab authorities "to ensure strict action" against the perpetrators of the condemnable attack.

"Arrests made, FIRs done. MOHR following up," she wrote.

She called for a change in violent behavioural patterns in the people of Pakistan, saying that while laws exist and effective implementation will certainly prove to be a deterrent, but mindsets also have to change.

"That is the challenge we are now focusing on along with law implementation," she said.

PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan also condemned the incident and said PM Imran Khan "will not tolerate any type of violence and barbaric acts against humanity".

“Culprits of these crimes will be severely punished. The government is committed to stand up for victims of violence and abuse,” he added.

Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan also condemned the Minar-e-Pakistan incident and said the culprits are being identified through video footage.

“The incident of assault on a woman in Greater Iqbal Park is a shameful act which has brought shame to the society,” Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said all stakeholders including politicians, journalists, teachers and parents should cooperate with the government for ending violence against women in the society.

Talking to a private news channel, he strongly condemned the mass assault on the TikToker. "It was a very tragic incident. It is a collective responsibility of all to play active role for eliminating these kinds of violence related incidents," he said.

Gill expressed his hope that police, through video clips, would identify those who involved in the assault. He said the responsible would be brought to justice very soon. It is a responsibility of all to ensure safety and equal rights in the society," he said. He assured that the government would never spare a single person involved in the assault.