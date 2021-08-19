803 corona patients recover in 24 hours

LAHORE:The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED), Punjab, has informed that around 319,068 corona patients recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of SHC&MED and Primary & Secondary Healthcare Department, while 803 patients recovered during the last 24 hours.

The SHC&MED Secretary Sara Aslam chaired a meeting on Wednesday, which was attended by additional secretaries Dr Asif Tufail and Amir Ghazi. The secretary said the department had made sufficient arrangements for treatment of corona patients. Out of 6,518 beds reserved in all government hospitals for corona patients, 4,659 beds were lying unoccupied. Likewise, 1,397 beds reserved in government hospitals of Lahore and 989 beds were vacant so far. The Secretary SHC&MED said that the department had arranged 3,020 beds in Isolation wards of all government hospitals in the province, out of which, 2,354 beds were vacant.

However, 370 beds for corona patients were reserved in isolation wards set up in government hospitals of Lahore and 298 beds are unoccupied. In addition, 2,790 beds are also reserved in HDU in all the hospitals of government and 1,873 beds are vacant while, in hospitals of Lahore, 798 beds reserved in HDU and 564 beds are unoccupied, Sara Aslam added.

The secretary said the health department had arranged 708 ventilators for corona patients in all hospitals of the provincial government, of which 266 ventilators were under use while 442 were unoccupied. “Around 229 ventilators are reserved in Lahore hospitals, of which 102 are occupied and 127 ventilators are vacant,” she added.