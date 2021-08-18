SC judge Mushir Alam retires: Justice Ahmed Sheikh avoids taking oath as ad hoc SC Judge

ISLAMABAD: The most polite puisne judge of the Supreme Court, Justice Mushir Alam, retired on Tuesday, though the full court reference, scheduled on his retirement, could not be held due to Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The Supreme Court Bar Association had also announced that a reception in honour of Justice Mushir Alam would not be hosted.

Traditionally, a full court meeting is held on the retirement of a judge of the Supreme Court in the Court Room No 1, which is attended by lawyers as well as staff of the apex court and the media.

It was learnt that a traditional reception (dinner) was hosted in honour of retired judge at the residence of Chief Justice of Pakistan, instead of Supreme Court Hall wherein such function is held on the eve of retirement of a judge.

The SC had also issued a press release regarding the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, chief justice of the Sindh High Court as an ad hoc judge of the Supreme Court on the same day, August 17.

Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan said he was intimated that the full court reference had been postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic situation. But, at the same time, he was invited for the oath-taking ceremony of Sindh High Court Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh as an ad hoc judge of the SC.

When the full court reference was cancelled due to Covid-19, why the oath-taking ceremony of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh was scheduled for the same day, August 17,” Khushdil questioned.

Meanwhile, Justice Ali Sheikh, Chief Justice Sindh High Court, did not come to the Supreme Court on Tuesday for taking oath as an ad hoc judge of the SC. Arrangements had been made in the SC for his oath-taking ceremony, but he did not turn up.

Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh had said in a letter to the president that the notification issued about his appointment was without any lawful authority.

PBC Vice Chairman Khushdil Khan told The News that after the refusal of Justice Ahmed Ali Sheikh, the legal fraternity would be forced to evolve its course of action if the government or the Supreme Court would take any action against him.

He said in line with their earlier resolution, passed unanimously, the lawyers convention was being held in Karachi on August 21 on the role of Judicial Commission of Pakistan in making appointments in violation of the reported judgments of the Supreme Court.

He said before that, if any action would be taken against Justice Ahmed Sheikh, the legal fraternity would adopt its next course of strategy. He said they had already shown their resistance against the role being played by the JCP by elevating Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, who was at number 5 on the seniority list, but was appointed as a permanent judge of the SC.