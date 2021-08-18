Headless body found from garbage pile in Lahore

LAHORE: A headless body of an unidentified person, cut into pieces, has been recovered from a garbage pile in Liaqatabad on Tuesday. A passerby spotted the body lying in an empty plot and informed police. A team rushed to the spot and collected the pieces of body; however, they could not find the head of the victim. They shifted the pieces to morgue. Police said that it was a decomposed body. The circumstantial evidences suggested the body was three to four days old. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and asked the concerned SP to submit a report to him.